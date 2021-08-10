Number of Covid-19 in ASEAN Reaches Eight Miillion Cases

Jakarta, MINA – Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asian countries continue to rise and as of Sunday evening the total infections have crossed more than 8 million.

Indonesia and the Philippines are in the top position with 3.6 million cases and 1.6 million cases respectively.

Malaysia is in third place with nearly 1.2 million cases.

Brunei Darussalam was the least affected country with 347 cases, followed by Laos with 8,392 cases.

Meanwhile, Indonesia recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths with more than 107,000 people, while the Philippines was in second place with nearly 30,000 cases.

Overall, Southeast Asian countries recorded an accumulated Covid-19 death of 169,562 cases and a total recovery of 6,647,184.

With this additional data, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asian countries has reached more than 1.2 million cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)