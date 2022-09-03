New Injuries During Armed Confrontations Palestinians and Israeli Forces (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Nablus, MINA – Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire at dawn on Sunday, at the occupation forces while storming the cities of Jenin and Nablus.

In addition, three young men were wounded with live bullets, one of them seriously, during confrontations with the occupation forces in the Al-Jabriyat neighborhood in Jenin, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Palestinian medical sources at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin announced that one of the injured arrived at the hospital in a serious condition after he was hit by a bullet in the chest area.

While the medical staff recorded an injury to a young man in the feet and another in the abdomen.

In Nablus, Palestinian citizens confronted the occupation forces that stormed the city at dawn today.

Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire at the occupation vehicles on Al-Ittihad Street in Nablus.

Local sources said that the occupation forces stormed several houses in Nablus.

During the week, a Palestinian citizen was killed by the occupation’s bullets, while an Israeli soldier and settler were wounded, and 89 confrontation points, 9 shootings, and 16 throwing explosive devices and Molotov cocktails were observed in several areas. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)