“Nasi Tumpeng”, Indonesian Cutural Dishes Symbolizing Warmness and Friendship

Article from The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tripoli, Libya

Indonesia is a coastal state that is well-known as an archipelagic state. This condition makes Indonesian Culture is unique and full of combination of value of culture.

This combination is inherited by welcoming attitude of each culture toward other culture that in line with its local wisdom, mainly religieuse values.

One of the local wisdoms that depict openess and friendliness is Serving “Nasi Tumpeng”. Nasi Tumpeng is Indonesian cone-shape rice dish with side dishes vegetables usually prepared by certain ingridient that very common found in the sorrounding.

The color of Nasi Tumpeng usually clear yellow that symbolzing of bright hope and warmness of local peoples to their guests to work more close and open to exchange their best practices to each others.

To adopt this Indonesian local wisdom and introduce to Libyan communities, during the commemoration of Empowering Program of Recyclying Products from Plastic and Paper Waste, the Indonesian spouse of Charge d’Affaires Ad Interim of the Embassy of the Republic Indonesia in Tripoli, Mrs. Martika Haryati, has happily given the Nasi Tumpeng to the Chair lady of Better Tripoli Volunteer group, Ms. Cher Saadi, as a symbol of hope that the program and efforts of Libya and Indonesia in protecting the environment from the dangereuse of plastic and paper waste can be reduce and recyling into more productive things.

From this social and cultural interaction between Libya and Indonesia, it is hoped it will give chance for both peoples to understand their respective culture and support the empowering program for all humankinds.

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia now also opens the Archive and Cultural Exhibition room all the year for local peoples to know more Indonesian and Libyan history in the field of international forum and the Indonesian cultural richness. (AK/RE1)

