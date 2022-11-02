MWL’s Secretary General Encourages R20 Forum to Realize Idea of Peace

Badung, MINA – Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa said, Forum Religion 20 (R20) is very important to realize the idea of ​​peace in real terms. This is because many dialogues are still at the conceptual level.

“This is the time for real action,” said Sheikh Al-Isa during a press conference in Nusa Dua, Badung Regency, Bali Province on Tuesday, Nu Online reported.

Indeed, he acknowledged that there are many problems that arise today. Therefore, thoughts also emerged regarding the implementation of R20 as an effort to be able to present solutions to these problems with roots in religion.

Because, it is understood that the problem is based on material, misunderstanding, not finding a common understanding of the texts, up to deliberate deviant efforts.

“This forum is the summit forum of various religions. Part of the real action,” said Sheikh al-Issa.

This forum promotes harmony so that interfaiths respect each other, do not reduce each other and encourage this effort so that a dialogue can occur that can crystallize efforts for world peace.

“It is from Bali that there will be real action to bring about peace between religious adherents,” he said.

Sheikh al-Issa also said that the R20 Forum was very important in building an understanding between culture and civilization. Meanwhile, civilization and culture were also historically formed from religion.

Therefore, the R20 Forum was held in order to bridge the concept of traditional dialogue that lasted for decades without achieving the expected goals of building human relations and humanitarian cooperation between East and West.

In addition, the R20 Forum is also held in order to prevent wrong or suspicious concepts or initiatives, or that cause clashes between civilizations and cultures.

“In R20, there is a deep and wise concept of humanity, humanity that builds the necessary relationship between all for the good of all to build dialogue between religions, cultures and civilizations,” he said.

Sheikh al-Issa also emphasized that it is time to apply these human values ​​in order to make a major contribution to peace and harmony in today’s world.

The G20 Religion of Twenty or as it is known (R20) will officially be held tomorrow on Tuesday to Wednesday in Bali.

The dialogue forum of world religious and sect leaders will present 40 speakers with a total of 464 participants representing five world continents, namely Asia, North America, South America, Africa, and Europe. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)