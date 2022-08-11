Muslim Life Fest 2022 Held on 26-28 August

Jakarta, MINA – After being absent for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the peak of the halal product business event and the sharia industry, the Indonesia Muslim Lifestyle Festival (Muslim Life Fest) is ready to be held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD (ICE BSD) Tangerang on 26-28 August 2022.

With the theme #mutualsupport, the Muslim Life Fest event will be attended by 298 exhibitors from 12 categories from Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Bekasi and other regions.

Director of PT Lima Event Indonesia (Lima Event) as the organizer, Deddy Andu said, this event is expected to be able to revive the people’s economy while at the same time inviting participants to rise up, work, produce, and come back offline through exhibition activities.

“Moreover, we have previously held Muslim Life Fair exhibitions in Jakarta and Yogyakarta which are the road to Muslim Life Fest exhibition, where the enthusiasm of the visitors, Alhamdulillah, was extraordinary. This spirit of mutual support is what we hope will continue at the Muslim Life Fest,” he said.

In addition, this year’s Muslim Life Fest also presents Muslim Life Trade, which is a special zone for the export trade of halal products from a number of countries.

Several foreign companies were also present to establish business partners with the Indonesian market and representatives of friendly Islamic countries, including Bahrain, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, and many more.

Chairman of the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI), Rachmat Sutarnas Marpaung said, the opportunity for halal products in foreign countries is very large.

“KPMI seeks to bridge all members to recognize the potential of the export market for halal products and increase the capacity of business actors so that they are ready to meet the needs of foreign markets,” he said.

The Muslim Life Fest and Muslim Life Trade events were also supported by various parties, including the National Committee for Sharia Economy and Finance (KNEKS), the Coordinating Ministry for the Economy, Bank Indonesia (BI), and the Halal Product Guarantee Agency (BPJPH).

The exhibition is also part of the road to “Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) 2022” event.

Deputy Director of Partnership and Sharia Business Acceleration KNEKES, Ahmad Iqbal said his party also supports KPMI’s initiative in organizing this event.

“In addition to being able to help move the wheels of business for the halal industry business players, it can also help efforts to increase exports of Indonesian halal products to foreign countries as part of efforts to make Indonesia a center for producing halal products in 2024,” he said.

Muslim Life Fest is the peak event as well as the largest Muslim event held by Five Events together with the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI).

In August 2019, the Indonesia Muslim Life Fest has successfully attracted the attention of 60 thousand visitors at its first event at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)