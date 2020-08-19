Muslim Countries Conduct Monitoring Month to Determine the Start of Muharram

Mecca, MINA – Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Palestine and Muslim countries will conduct monitoring months to determine the start of Muharram 1442 H on Wednesday (19/8).

The monitoring coincides with the 29th of Dzulhijjah 1441 according to the Islamic Calendar, Ummid News Network reported.

The monitoring committee is calling on anyone who sees the moon with the naked eye or a telescope to report it to a nearby court and register their testimony.

If the new moon is seen this Wednesday afternoon, then the New Islamic Year 1 Muharram 1442 Hijriyah will start on Thursday (August 20).

If the new moon is not visible, 20 August will be counted as the 30th day of Dzulhijjah and the month of Muharram will start Friday (August 21).

Muslims in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, the European region and America, will also decide on the start of Muharram on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will decide on early Muharram on Thursday (20/8). (T / RS2 /RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)