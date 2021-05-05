Muslim Bosnian Coal Miners Break Their Fast Underground

Zenica, MINA – During the holy month of Ramadan, devout Muslims among the coal miners in Zenica, Bosnia are easy to spot. When they arrived at work shifts and gathered to be absent before taking the elevator to the mine tunnel, they brought along a transparent plastic bag filled with simple food.

The food is brought from home to break the daily fast. They break their breaking at a location 500 meters (1,640 feet) below the surface.

During this holy month, they go about their normal work routine. The miners insist that they do not feel extreme hunger, thirst, or fatigue.

“For people who don’t want to fast, it’s always easy to find excuses. We work hard, it’s hot here, but we want to keep fast and Allah gives us the strength to endure,” said a miner, Salih Doglod as quoted from Seattle Times on Wednesday.

In the mine pit, one cannot see the sunset. But miners look at their watches and cellphones to find out the right time to sit down, unwrap food, and break their fast together. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)