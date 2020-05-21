MUI Allows Eid Prayers Held in Safe Zone of Covid-19

Bandung, MINA – Chairperson of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) of West Java Province Rahmat Syafei said Muslims can hold Eid Al-Fitr Prayers in mosques or open places when they are in areas where the trend in the Covid-19 case is sloping and still implement health protocols.

“What allows a crowd based on credible and trustworthy experts, then Eid prayer can be held by congregating in the fields, mosques, prayer rooms, or other places,” Rahmat said as quoted by the West Java Provincial Government on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Muslims who are in the red zone of COVID-19 or the trend of the COVID-19 case have not been sloping, they can carry out Eid prayer at home, both in congregation and alone. As for the terms of Eid prayers at home, Rahmat said, a minimum of 4 people.

“If there are fewer than four munfarid alone, if munfarid is at home, there must not be a sermon or prayer should not be hardened,” he added.

Regarding the procedures for takbir, Rahmat said, in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, takbir could be echoed by the mosque management. While the community, can echo takbir at home, and do not need to crowd or leave the house.

“We from MUI hope that the government will immediately conduct a study and announce which areas are controlled, so that people are calm and not confused to know whether or not Eid Al-Fitr Prayers can be carried out in the fields, mosques,” he said.

Eid prayer can be held in congregation or alone (munfarid) in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is based on MUI Fatwa Number 28 of 2020 concerning Guidelines for Takbir Kaifaat and Eid Al-Fitr Prayer during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the West Java Covid-19 Task Force for the Acceleration of Countermeasures Daud Achmad said that the number of positive Covid-19 patients recovering in West Java continued to increase from time to time.

“This recovery rate is due to the hard work of the front liners in the hospitals of doctors, nurses and other health workers. “Hopefully, with this improved recovery rate, it will be uplifting for those who are still hospitalized and healthy if Covid-19 can be resisted,” he said. (R / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)