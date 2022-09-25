Mufti: Israeli Settlers’ Breaks-in Into Al-Aqsa Aim to Alter Status Quo

Jerusalem, MINA – Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, said Sunday that increasing breaks-in by Israeli settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound are an attempt to alter the historic and religious status quo inside the holy site.

Speaking to the Voice of Palestine radio, Hussein said the Mosque is a pure Islamic holy site that is the sole right of Muslims, and that Israeli Jewish settlers have no right to pray or perform rituals there.

He demanded the Arab and Muslim world to intervene to stop the ongoing Israeli incursions on Al-Aqsa and the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

A number of revival movements from Israel began to oppose the Status Quo policy from the very beginning, which openly oppose the Israeli government’s ban on allowing Jews to enter the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Not to mention, the attitude of the Israe government that seems to be deliberately not strict is considered by many Jews as a signal that they are secretly allowing it. (T/RE1)

