Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Mount Ibu Erupts Again, Spewing Ash 400 Meters into the Sky

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

West Halmahera, MINA – Mount Ibu in West Halmahera, North Maluku, erupted again on Sunday morning, spewing a thick column of volcanic ash approximately 400 meters above its summit.

The Ibu Volcano Observation Post reported that the eruption produced dense, gray ash that drifted to the northwest. This latest eruption adds to a series of volcanic activities recorded throughout 2025, including a previous eruption on March 20, which emitted an ash column up to 500 meters high.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to remain alert and avoid activities within a 5-kilometer radius of the active crater due to the potential for further eruptions.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) continues to monitor the situation closely. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official updates from the Ibu Volcano Observatory or the agency’s official website.

Mount Ibu is among Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent volcanic and seismic activity.[]

