Moroccan Union Slams Education Ties with Israel

Rabat, MINA – A Moroccan education union on Monday rejected educational and cultural normalisation with Israel following recent announcements by Rabat and Tel Aviv to implement joint exchange programmes, MEMO reported on February 23.

In a letter to the Education Minister Saaid Amzazi, the National Federation of Education called for an “end to any educational and cultural ties with Israel,” warning against the “inclusion of the Jewish heritage in the Moroccan curriculum.”

The union described the move as an “attempt to transform the educational system and the entire nation to accept normalisation.”

In a call last week Amzazi and his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Galant, agreed to implement joint exchange programmes in the field of education.

Morocco resumed its diplomatic ties with Israel in December, becoming the fourth Arab country to make such a move after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)