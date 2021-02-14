More Than 100 Injured After 7 3 Earthquake in Japan

Tokyo, MINA – More than 100 people were reportedly injured after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocked northeast Japan on Saturday.

“Injured victims were reported in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures and six others, including Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, are all neighbors of Tokyo. The earthquake was felt in several other areas including the capital, “said the Kyodo News Agency.

The media added that there were no casualties from the earthquake.

Besides that, the earthquake also did not cause a tsunami.

Earlier, the Japan Meteorological Agency said a strong earthquake off the coast of Fukushima occurred at 11:07 p.m. local time (1407GMT) with 60 kilometers (37 miles) below sea level.

The agency noted that the quake’s strength was originally M 7.1, but was later updated to M7.3. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)