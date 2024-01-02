Death Toll Reaches 30 Due to M 7.5 Earthquake in Japan

Select Language

Ishikawa, MINA The death toll has now reached 30 people due to the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan on Monday, according to CNN.

The earthquake triggered tsunami warnings across Japan’s west coast.

CNN reported that officials in Wajima City, Japan Prefecture, Ishikawa, confirmed the death toll reached 15 people as of Tuesday.

Governor Ishikawa continues to collect data on the dead and injured in his area so far.

Meanwhile, reported by CNN, more than 100 houses and shops caught fire shortly after the earthquake occurred. A large fire broke out in the center of Wajima City on Monday evening after the earthquake occurred.

Wajima is a coastal city close to the epicenter of the earthquake in Ishikawa.

The M 7.4 earthquake triggered a tsunami warning along the west coast of Japan from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

However, the JMA withdrew all tsunami warnings after a M 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the country’s west coast on Monday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

