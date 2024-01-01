7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Massive Tsunami Warning Issued

Ishikawa, MINA – An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.6 rocked Japan on Monday with a major tsunami warning issued for the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

According to Kyodo News, the earthquake, which also shook buildings in central Tokyo, occurred at around 4:10 p.m. with the epicenter in the Noto area and its depth was very shallow, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The earthquake was felt in the Aomori Prefecture region in northeastern Japan to the southwest region of Kyushu. A tsunami warning was also issued for the coastal areas of Yamagata, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures.

Many houses collapsed in parts of Ishikawa, according to local authorities and the fire department. About 32,500 homes in the prefecture lost power.

Meanwhile, no abnormalities were reported at nuclear power plants in the country following the earthquake, said the Japanese government, which set up an emergency response office in the prime minister’s office in Tokyo.

East Japan Railway Co. temporarily suspended operations on all Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines due to the earthquake. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)