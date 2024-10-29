Ministry of Education: Over 11,852 Palestinian Students Killed since Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education said that 11,852 students were killed and 18,959 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October 7, 2023.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement the number of students who were killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression reached more than 11,738, and those who were injured 18,365, WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, 114 students were killed in the West Bank and 594 others were injured.

It indicated that 560 teachers and administrators were killed and 3,729 were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and more than 148 were detained in the West Bank.

The Ministry pointed out that 362 government schools, universities and their buildings, and 65 affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), were bombed and vandalized in the Gaza Strip.

It further confirmed that 718,000 students in the Gaza Strip are still deprived of attending their schools and universities since the beginning of the aggression, while most students suffer from psychological trauma and face difficult health conditions.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)