MINA Publishes Books About Kashmir

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) publishes a book about Kashmir with the title “Smoldering Kashmir & Its Solution,”. This book is written by Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur.

The motivation of the book publication is because seeing in the treasury of Indonesian books, there are not many books that discuss the issue of Kashmir so that information about what is being faced by Kashmiri Muslims is currently not widely known by Muslims in Indonesia.

Yakhsyallah explained the situation experienced by Kashmiri people is actually no less sad when compared to the Palestinians. Kashmiris also experience oppression due to the authorities’ policies.

“In the settlement of Kashmir, we want to emphasize that all parties, especially the Islamic ummah, prioritize the concept of rahmatan Iil alamin, namely the principle of spreading mercy to all people. All parties must prioritize the interests of the Ummah, not personal and group egos,” Yakhsyallah ordered in the book.

“We always pray to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala so that the people of Kashmir can get out of the crisis as soon as possible. So they can live safely, calmly, peacefully, and prosperously as felt by people in other regions, ” hoped Yakhsyallah.

For completeness of information, MINA has contacted the Indian Embassy to get balanced information (cover both sides) about Kashmir, but the Indian Embassy has not received it.

To get the book, information and reservations can be made through the MINA. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)