MER-C Discusses Collaboration Opportunities with Muhammadiyah Central Leadership

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) met with the Central Leadership (PP) of Muhammadiyah on Thursday (February 6) to discuss potential collaboration and present the humanitarian programs that have been implemented. The meeting took place at the offices of LAZISMU and Muhammadiyah Aid, and was attended by the Chairman of Muhammadiyah Central Leadership, Dr. Agus Taufiqurrahman, along with other board members.

Dr. Zecky Eko Triwahyudi, a member of the MER-C Presidium, provided an update on the progress of the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) mission in the Gaza Strip, which has now entered its seventh phase.

“Alhamdulillah, since February last year, our medical team has been able to enter Gaza under the EMT framework. Previously, only the WHO was permitted to enter before the ceasefire,” said Dr. Zecky.

He expressed hope that after the ceasefire, more organizations, including Muhammadiyah, would be able to send EMTs to Gaza. Currently, the number of volunteers from Southeast Asia remains limited compared to those from European countries.

Dr. Zecky also reported on the condition of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, which has resumed 24-hour emergency services despite still suffering significant damage. MER-C continues to coordinate with the Palestinian Ministry of Health regarding plans for the hospital’s rehabilitation.

In addition, MER-C invited Muhammadiyah to collaborate on the construction of a hospital in Galela, North Halmahera, which is urgently needed by the local community. “We hope to synergize and maintain communication to realize this cooperation,” said Dr. Zecky.

Dr. Agus Taufiqurrahman, Chairman of Muhammadiyah Central Leadership, stated that Muhammadiyah and MER-C share a common vision in their concern for the ummah (community). He praised the courage of MER-C volunteers who operate in conflict zones, where most people would avoid.

LAZISMU and Muhammadiyah Aid also expressed their readiness to collaborate with MER-C on various future humanitarian programs. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)