SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C Discusses Collaboration Opportunities with Muhammadiyah Central Leadership

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) met with the Central Leadership (PP) of Muhammadiyah on Thursday (February 6) to discuss potential collaboration and present the humanitarian programs that have been implemented. The meeting took place at the offices of LAZISMU and Muhammadiyah Aid, and was attended by the Chairman of Muhammadiyah Central Leadership, Dr. Agus Taufiqurrahman, along with other board members.

Dr. Zecky Eko Triwahyudi, a member of the MER-C Presidium, provided an update on the progress of the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) mission in the Gaza Strip, which has now entered its seventh phase.

Alhamdulillah, since February last year, our medical team has been able to enter Gaza under the EMT framework. Previously, only the WHO was permitted to enter before the ceasefire,” said Dr. Zecky.

He expressed hope that after the ceasefire, more organizations, including Muhammadiyah, would be able to send EMTs to Gaza. Currently, the number of volunteers from Southeast Asia remains limited compared to those from European countries.

Also Read: New 42 Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Ramallah

Dr. Zecky also reported on the condition of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, which has resumed 24-hour emergency services despite still suffering significant damage. MER-C continues to coordinate with the Palestinian Ministry of Health regarding plans for the hospital’s rehabilitation.

In addition, MER-C invited Muhammadiyah to collaborate on the construction of a hospital in Galela, North Halmahera, which is urgently needed by the local community. “We hope to synergize and maintain communication to realize this cooperation,” said Dr. Zecky.

Dr. Agus Taufiqurrahman, Chairman of Muhammadiyah Central Leadership, stated that Muhammadiyah and MER-C share a common vision in their concern for the ummah (community). He praised the courage of MER-C volunteers who operate in conflict zones, where most people would avoid.

LAZISMU and Muhammadiyah Aid also expressed their readiness to collaborate with MER-C on various future humanitarian programs. []

Also Read: MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Taghumanitarian Collaboration MER-C collaboration MER-C partnership MER-C-Muhamadiyah Muhammadiyah Central Leadership Muhammadiyah organization

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

MER-C Discusses Collaboration Opportunities with Muhammadiyah Central Leadership

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Netanyahu Arrives in the US to Meet with Trump

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Thousands of Displaced Palestinians in Gaza Threatened by Cold Weather: UNRWA

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 19:29 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Worsen Humanitarian Situation for Palestinians Living in Tents

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Palestine

UN Special Rapporteur: Gaza Reconstruction Possible Without Displacing Palestinians

  • Monday, 10 February 2025 - 13:12 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Discusses Collaboration Opportunities with Muhammadiyah Central Leadership

  • 2 hours ago
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB
International

Saudi Strongly Condemns Netanyahu’s Remarks on Transferring Palestinians to the Kingdom

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:07 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us