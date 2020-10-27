Marocco Slams France for Publishing Anti-Islamic Caricature

Rabat, MINA – The Maroccan government joins other countries in condemning France for the recent reissue of caricatures insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

“Such actions reflect that the perpetrators are immature,” the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

According to the Moroccan Foreign Ministry, freedom of expression cannot be used as an excuse for attacks and provocations against Islam.

Meanwhile, Moroccans have continued to support a boycott of French products launched through social media campaigns across the country.

In recent weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron has attacked Islam and the Muslim community, even accusing Muslims of being a “separatist movement.”

Macron even called Islam a “religion that is experiencing a worldwide crisis”.

The comments were made in connection with the provocative moves of Charlie Hebdo, a French satire magazine, which publishes anti-Islamic caricatures.

Earlier this year, they republished caricatures insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

The caricature was first published in 2006 by the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten which sparked a wave of protests. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)