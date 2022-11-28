Lesson Learned from Calamity Earthquake in Cianjur

By: Adib, Director of Islamic Religious Affairs and Sharia Development of the Ministry of Religion

A calamity earthquake was occurred in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia on Monday, November 21, 2022. It reminds us of the power of Allah. Through this disaster, Allah gave a valuable lesson that the earth is trying to maintain balance by shifting faults and faults.

Az-Zalzalah verses 4-5 explains, on the Day of Judgment, there will be a very powerful shock and it will happen because of the command from Allah.

Until now, it is still difficult for experts and scientists to predict when and where an earthquake will occur. This is a challenge for all of us, especially scientists, to try to solve this problem so that the government and society can anticipate and mitigate it.

An earthquake is a disaster that no one can avoid. Therefore, the important thing that can be done is to minimize the risk due to this disaster, such as educating the public about disaster preparedness, preparing adequate supporting facilities and infrastructure to deal with various disasters, and planning spatial planning based on disaster mitigation.

Apart from preparing for disasters, the Cianjur earthquake also teaches us to care for others.

The people affected by the disaster, especially those who died, God willing, have a noble place in the sight of Allah and may the families of the victims be given strength and fortitude. We invite Muslims to join in praying for the victims who died as a result of the Cianjur earthquake with unseen (ghaib) prayer, especially after Friday prayers on November 25, 2022. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)