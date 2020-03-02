King and Queen of the Netherlands to Travel on Lake Toba in Indonesia

Medan, MINA – The King and Queen of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander and Maxima plan to take a vacation in Indonesia on March 9-13, 2020. One of the places to be visited is the Lake Toba region, North Sumatra.

Managing Director of the Lake Toba Tourism Authority Agency (BOPDT) Arie Prasetyo said the King and Queen of the Netherlands would visit Lake Toba on March 13, 2020 after landing at Sisingamangaraja Airport XII (Silangit) North Tapanuli Regency (Taput).

“In the Lake Toba region, the King and Queen of the Netherlands will visit one day,” he said, in his statement on Saturday as quoted from CNNIndonesia.

According to Arie, one of the areas to be visited is Bukit Singgolom in Toba Samosir Regency (Tobasa) which has a view of Lake Toba. Then, the King and Queen of the Netherlands will leave for Siambat Dalan Hamlet, Lintong Nihuta Village, Tampahan District, Tobasa Regency.

“There is a traditional Batak house that is hundreds of years old and is still occupied by the community. Certainly, the King and Queen of the Netherlands will take a photo shoot and will be shared with the Dutch media,” he explained.

A number of places in Toba Samosir will also be visited, before then visiting the last location, namely Parapat in Simalungun Regency.

“To Samosir by boat, later there will be an official press conference. The King and Queen of the Netherlands in his trip also brought along well-known media in the Netherlands. This became the main point in promoting the tourism industry in the country, especially on Lake Toba,” he explained.

The visit of the King and Queen of the Netherlands to the world’s largest volcanic lake, continued Atie, certainly had a positive impact on promoting Lake Toba tourism. So that the tour can attract foreign tourists (tourists), especially from the Netherlands.

“Therefore, the promotion is quite good and big, yes. Because we know, in the 90s the visit of Dutch tourists was quite large when our airport was in Polonia. So many Dutch tourists went to Lake Toba. Because the economic crisis was going down,” he said.

Arie hopes that with the visit of the Dutch Head of State the Indonesian Government can support by returning flights from Amsterdam-Kualanamu International Airport (KNIA) Airport in Deli Serdang Regency.

Hopefully, it is supported by direct flights from the Netherlands to Kualanamu. But, yesterday there is Garuda. But, one thing and another was dismissed. Hopefully from the visit of the Dutch King, the flight will be reactivated,” he explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)