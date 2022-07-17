King Abdullah II: No Peace in the Region Without an Independent Palestinian State

Jeddah, MINA – King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan affirmed today there will be no security, stability or prosperity in the region without a solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, WAFA reported.

Speaking to the US-Arab summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Saturday, the Jordanian King added, “Economic cooperation in the region must include the Palestinian National Authority to ensure the success of regional partnerships,” stressing the importance of reaching a just, comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution.

The Jeddah summit discusses regional and international developments and aspects of expanding cooperation between the participating countries in the fields of economy, food security, energy and water.

The summit is attended by US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)