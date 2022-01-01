Kashmir University Holds Urdu Literature Seminar

Srinagar, MINA – Department of Urdu South Campus of Kashmir University organized a one-day Literature Seminar themed Bazme-Adab.

Appearing as the main speaker, Dr Raja Yusuf, a well-known fiction writer, Kashmir Reade reported on Friday.

Dr. Raja spoke about the literary importance of Urdu writers and the importance of Urdu language and literature in the subcontinent.

The expert from Urdu Department reads papers on various aspects of Urdu literature.

Javaid Iqbal Bhat, Coordinator of the Urdu Department spoke with the theme of Abdul Ahad Azad’s book “Kashmiri Zuban aur Sahayri”.

In addition, several papers were also read by some students of the Urdu Department.

The seminar underlined the importance of understanding various genres of Urdu literature from a historical point of view and highlighted the contributions of Urdu writers.

The seminar was opened by the Campus Director, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday and closed by the Dean of the Urdu Faculty, Dr. Nusrat Ameen. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)