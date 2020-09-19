Indian Soldiers Convicted of Killing Three Kashmiri Civilians

New Delhi, MINA – The Indian army says its troops overstepped their limits under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) of killing of three local civilians in the southern Indian-administered region of Kashmir earlier this year.

On July 18, the Indian Armed Forces said they killed three unidentified “rebels” in Amshipora village in the Shopian district.

An Indian military spokesman said Friday that the victims had now been identified as residents of the Rajouri district. Her family has filed a complaint accusing soldiers of killing them in a shootout with Kashmiri fighters.

“The investigation ordered by Army authorities into Operation Amshipora has been completed. These investigations produce prime evidence to show that during the operation, the intercessors have exceeded the powers given by law (AFSPA 1990), ”Colonel Rajesh Kalia, a military spokesman, said in a statement.

The police statement stated that military personnel were shot during the search operation.

A few days after the incident, photos of the three people who were killed went viral on social media. After the three families identified them, a complaint was filed.

After the soldiers pleaded guilty on Friday, Muhammad Naseeb Khatana, Muhammad Ibrar’s cousin told Al Jazeera that the three men, all cousins, left Rajouri for Shopian to work as laborers.

“When we saw the photo, we filed a report in which we identified our relatives who were nicknamed militants by the army. What more injustices can they do to innocent people. ” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)