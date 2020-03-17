Judged to Prevent Corona, French Media Praise Islamic Sharia: Shamsi Ali

Paris, MINA – Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, French media have praised the Islamic Sharia which is considered to be able to prevent transmission of the virus.

Among Islamic sharia referred to as ablution, prohibition for Muslim women to shake hands with the opposite sex, especially chips, said President of the Nusantara Foundation who is also the Founder of Nur Inka Nusantara Madani Islamic Boarding School USA, Imam Shamsi Ali through his Instagram account quoted by MINA.

Many appreciate the beauty of Islamic teachings for women to wear veils and veils, he said. In fact, France itself is the first European country to prohibit the use of veils in public places. Moreover, the veil or niqab because the users of the veil or niqab cannot be recognized.

Muslim women who dare to wear the veil or niqab in public, will be fined. Veil for rules in France, is illegal. This rule is enforced since April 2011.

Then, the prohibition on consuming animals such as pigs, cats, dogs, snakes, rats, and others.

“Newspapers in France say that the survivors of Corona are Muslim women who are veiled because they are covered in face, body. Not shaking hands with strangers, not kissing, and not hugging each other, “Shamsi Ali said.

The French government has stepped up measures to prevent coronavirus transmission on Saturday, March 14 by closing all non-essential public places including restaurants and cafes since midnight French time.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said he had decided to close until an undisclosed time.

According to the High Health Officer, Jerome Salomon, cases of infection are still perched at 4,500 with 12 new infections on Saturday and a death toll of 91 people. The 300 cases were declared critical. And 12 people were cured.

He also added France is now improving sanitation to level three. That is, the coronavirus has been active in epidemic throughout France. The infection rate doubled in just 72 hours. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)