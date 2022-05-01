Jordan’s FM Calls on Israel to Respect Historical Status Quo in Jerusalem

Amma, MINA – Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi underlined yesterday the need for Israel to respect the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem, while removing all obstacles that impede worshippers’ freedom to pray, WAFA reported.

Safadi’s call was made in a phone conversation with the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in which the two encouraged efforts to end the tensions and restore calm at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Jordanian foreign minister stressed the need to find political solutions to revive the peace process and achieve peace based on the two-state solution.

Guterres called for more efforts to maintain calm, while underscoring the necessity to respect the status quo and refrain from provocative measures.

Safadi expressed gratitude for the UN’s appeal for respecting the status quo in the holy sites in Jerusalem, and commended the UN’s efforts to activate the peace process. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)