Jordan Calls on Israel to Immediately Stop Violations Against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman, MINA – Jordan called Sunday on Israel to immediately stop settlers’ violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Haitham Abu Alfoul condemned in a statement settlers’ intrusions into the holy site and their violations of its sanctity through provocative practices under Israeli police protection, MEMO reported.

Alfoul said the intrusions “represent a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law and the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities.”

He added that “the continuous violations and attacks on holy sites represent a dangerous policy that would lead to further escalation, which would have consequences for all.”

He stressed that Al-Aqsa “with its entire 144 dunum area, is a place of worship solely for Muslims,” adding that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Endowment Department and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs is the legal entity with exclusive authority and jurisdiction to manage and regulate entry to the holy site’s yards.

On Sunday, for the first time since 1967, Israel allowed extremist settlers escorted by police to break into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem through the Lions Gate on the eastern side of the complex, which is solely used by Muslims.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)