Jakarta MUI Launch Cyber ​​Mujahid to Fight Hoaxes

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Jakarta Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Munahar Muchtar officially launched the Cyber ​​Mujahid to fight hoaxes. This launch was coupled with Halal Bilhalal and the Regional Work Meeting in Jakarta on Monday (May 30).

Munahar said that the Cyber ​​Mujahid had been awaited by a number of people. Because, according to him, this forum for cyber fighters will be the mainstay to fight hoaxes and be the front line to fight hoaxes.

“Jakarta MUI is ready to be at the forefront to fight hoaxes and buzzers,” said Munahar in a written statement received by Republika.co.id.

He explained actually there are a number of names that surfaced for the Jakarta MUI cyber fighter. After receiving input from several national figures, the name Mujahid Cyber ​​was finally chosen.

Munahar is grateful for the performance of the Jakarta MUI Infocom field led by Faiz Rafdi so that Mujahid Cyber ​​can be formed. He also hopes that Infokom will soon echo this Cyber ​​Mujahid.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Jakarta MUI Infokom Division, KH Faiz Rafdi, said that Mujahid Cyber’s main task was to educate the digital literacy of the people, as well as to correct misguided information and spread the teachings of the religion of Rahmatan Lil Alamin.

“This Cyber ​​Mujahid functions as Khadimul Ummat (ummah servant) and Shadiqul Hukumah (government partner) in information and communication,” said Kiai Faiz.

Muhajid Cyber ​​is also a balancer and provider of Faithful People which is an acronym for Healthy, Safe, Quality and Faithful Information. The structure of this Cyber ​​Mujahid will consist of an Advisory Board, a Board of Trustees and a Management Board, consisting of a Chair, Secretary, Treasurer and a number of Divisions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)