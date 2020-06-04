Jakarta Extends Social Restrictions, June Becomes Transition Period

Jakarta, MINA – DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on Thursday, June 4 decided to extend large-scale social restrictions (PSBB). He also set this June as a transition period.

“So we at the Jakarta Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Handling have decided to establish the status of the PSBB to be extended and set this June as a transition period,” Anies said, in a press conference broadcast by the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government’s YouTube channel on Thursday.

“At present, the status has not changed, it remains PSBB, but we are starting to make the transition in June, to what direction? Towards a healthy, healthy and productive life,” he continued.

Anies said the extension is one of them because there are still areas that have a high number of positive cases.

He also said the PSBB sanctions would still apply.

“In the transition period sanctions for violations of restrictions remain in force and will be enforced,” he said.

As is known, DKI Jakarta PSBB ends today. PSBB was first run on April 10 until April 24, 2020. Anies then extended the PSBB from April 24 to May 7 and extended again to May 22. Finally, he extended the PSBB to 4 June.

Until, when will this transition PSBB end? Anies does not provide definitive date.

The transition period will end at the end of June, but with binding conditions: the indicator number of Coronavirus distribution is in a stable position. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)