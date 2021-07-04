Israeli Soldier Shoots Dead A Palestinian Man in West Bank

Nablus, MINA – Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man in the village of Qusra, south of the West Bank city of Nablus.

Thee shooting occurred when Israeli soldiers and Israeli settlers attacked the village.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Saturday, the Palestinian man was shot in the chest while standing on the roof of his house.

Two other Palestinians were also shot and injured while trying to defend themselves from Israeli settlers’ attacks on the village.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan.

An Israeli military spokesman said in the attack it was trying to break up the confrontation between Israeli and Palestinian settlers.

Just then, Israeli troops saw a man throw an explosive device at them from the roof and then responded with gunfire.

Palestinians continue to protest against the expansion of Israeli settlements in several locations in the West Bank.

In April, UN human rights experts said Israeli settler violence against Palestinian civilians was increasing amid a climate of widespread impunity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)