Israeli Forces Removes Palestinian Flags in Sur Baher, Occupied Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces, Today, Wednesday stormed the towns of Sur Baher and Al-Isawiya in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

And local sources said that the occupation forces completed removing the Palestinian flags hoisted over a number of houses and shops in Sur Baher, Wafa reports.

The same sources added that the occupation forces stormed the town of Al-Isawiya and launched a campaign of arrests, and the number of detainees has not yet been known. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)