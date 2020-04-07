Israeli Forces Halt Agricultural Constructions in the Jordan Valley

Jordan Valley, MINA – Israeli forces today ordered a halt on the construction of several structures in Khirbet Yarza and al-Jiftlik villages in the Jordan Valley.

Aref Daraghmeh, an activist said that Israeli forces handed out a villager from Khirbet Yarza, east of Tubas city, a notice ordering him to stop the construction of some agricultural and residential structures as well as tents. The villager is identified as Salem Abu al-Tayyib. Thus quoted from Wafa News Agency on Tuesday, April 7.

Soldiers also handed notices to several other villagers from al-Jiftlik, north of Jericho city, ordering them to halt the construction of agricultural and residential tents and uproot palm trees, WAFA reported.

They cited unlicensed construction as a pretext for halting construction.

The Jordan Valley, which is a fertile strip of land running west along the Jordan River, is home to about 65,000 Palestinians and makes up approximately 30% of the West Bank.

Since 1967, when the Israeli forces occupied the West Bank, Israel has transferred at least 11,000 of its Jewish citizens to the Jordan Valley. Some of the settlements in which they live were built almost entirely on private Palestinian land.

Israel Forces has also designated about 46 percent of the Jordan Valley as a closed military zone since the beginning of the occupation in June 1967, and has been utilizing the pretext of military drills to forcefully displace Palestinian families living there as part of a policy of ethnic cleansing and stifling Palestinian development in the area.

Approximately 6,200 Palestinians live in 38 communities in places earmarked for military use and obtain permission from the Israeli authorities to enter and live in their communities.

In violation of international law, Israeli military not only temporarily displaces the communities on a regular basis, but also confiscates their farmlands, demolishes their homes and infrastructure from time to time.

Besides undergoing temporary displacement, the Palestinian families living there face a myriad restrictions on access to resources and services.

Meanwhile, Israel exploits the resources of the area and generates profit by allocating generous tracts of land and water resources for the benefit of settlers.

Israeli politicians have made it clear on several occasions that the highly strategic Jordan Valley would remain under their control in any eventuality.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)