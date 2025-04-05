SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian protester during protest against bulldozing operations carried out by the occupation bulldozers near the village of Aqraba, south of the West Bank city of Nablus on 3 March2020. [Ayman Nobani/ WAFA]

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces arrested more than 100 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank last week, including women, children, and former detainees, a Palestinian rights group reported on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the arrests were part of a larger operation that has intensified in several areas of the West Bank, particularly focusing on Masafer Yatta, Al-Fawwar, and Dheisheh refugee camps in the south, as well as Jenin and Tulkarem governorates in the north. These raids have been ongoing since January 21.

The group highlighted that arrests were often accompanied by field interrogations, physical assaults, threats against civilians and their families, destruction of infrastructure, home demolitions, and the conversion of civilian homes into military posts.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, over 15,800 Palestinians have been arrested in the West Bank alone. The arrests have been described as retaliatory and part of Israel’s systematic policy of collective punishment.

The violence in the West Bank has escalated since October 7, 2023, with over 944 Palestinians killed and around 7,000 injured, according to Palestinian figures.

Israeli forces have also carried out a deadly offensive in the northern West Bank, killing over 70 Palestinians and displacing thousands. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

