Israeli Fighter Jets Attack Hamas Post on Sunday ight

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli fighter jets fired at a Hamas observation post in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday evening, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

“The attack was carried out in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel during the day,” the IDF said, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

The Hamas-linked al-Resalah news outlet confirmed the report, saying the post was located near Beit Hanoun. There have been no reports of casualties.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions along the Gaza border over the past week that were reportedly due to delays in implementing an ongoing ceasefire agreement between Gaza’s ruling Hamas group and the Israeli government.

On Sunday morning, gunfire was fired from the southern Gaza Strip at workers building the blockade wall along the Israel-Gaza border, then fired at Israeli troops arriving at the scene, the military said.

No injuries were reported. (T/RE1)

