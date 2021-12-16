Israeli Fears Hamas’ Public Presence in West Bank

Gaza, MINA – Hebrew media highlighted the strong public presence of cadres and supporters of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas in the West Bank, during the celebrations of the 34th anniversary of its establishment.

The Hebrew channel “Kan” talked in its report about the commemoration of the Islamic bloc, the student wing of Hamas, of the 34th anniversary of the movement’s establishment, with the participation of masked men and the presence of a large number of university students, on Tuesday, MINA’s Contributor reported.

The channel said that Hamas is the real threat in the West Bank to the occupation and the Palestinian Authority.

It added that despite the efforts of the Palestinian Authority’s security services to control the situation, “there are so far central places in the West Bank where Hamas operates freely and as it wants without fear.”

In a related context, Hebrew media reported that the cities of the West Bank, especially Jenin and Nablus, are considered dangerous cities for the occupation forces, and they cannot be stormed without confrontations with the citizens.

During the past few days, the Israeli occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign in separate areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, during which they stormed Birzeit University and confiscated the belongings and banners of the Islamic bloc.

Despite the threats of the occupation and its massive security campaigns, masses of the Palestinian people in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, celebrated the 34th anniversary of the launch of Hamas.

On Tuesday evening, Palestinian citizens participated in a rally of vehicles in the villages of Ramallah, waving the flags of Hamas and chanting national anthems.

And last November, the Hebrew media highlighted the public participation of Al-Qassam Brigades militants in the funeral of the national leader Wasfi Qabha, noting that it was considered by the military administration of occupation as an unusual event.

“The presence of Hamas members in the streets openly is a kind of challenge to Israel and the Palestinian Authority,” It added.

Armed Palestinian freedom fighters are engaged in violent confrontations with the occupation forces, which storm from time to time more than one area and city in the occupied West Bank to arrest those they describe as wanted persons, as the resistance fighters monitor the occupation mechanisms and shoot them extensively.

According to a report prepared by the Hamas media department in the West Bank, the resistance’s actions during the past month amounted to 594 acts of resistance, including 15 shooting attacks and armed confrontations with the occupation forces, 8 of which took place in Nablus.

The leader of Hamas, Sheikh Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, carried out the most prominent armed operations, as he attacked the occupation forces in Bab al-Silsila in the Old City of Jerusalem, killing an Israeli with a bullet to the head, and wounding 3 others, before he was martyred by the occupation’s shooting. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)