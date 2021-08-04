Israeli Court Postpones Decision to Expel Palestinian family in Sheikh Jarrah

Al-Quds, MINA – Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday postponed a final ruling on an appeal filed by four Palestinian families in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which are facing eviction to make room for Jewish settlers.

“The court heard all sides of the case but did not reach a verdict,” said Sami Arshid, a lawyer for the Palestinian family, after the court session, as quoted from Andolu Agency.

Meanwhile, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation said the court had proposed a compromise, namely a protected lease status for Palestinian families and allowing them to live in rented houses.

Previously, a lower court had approved the expulsion of the four families in January.

The decision sparked 11 days of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces in May in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

Many countries have urged Israel to reconsider its eviction plans.

The lawsuit stems from the events of 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly evicted from their homes and lands, a tragedy Palestinians refer to as the “Nakba” or “Catastrophe”.

In 1956, 28 families settled in Sheikh Jarrah. Israeli settlers and Jewish extremist associations say the houses were built on land they owned before Israel was founded in 1948. That claim was later denied by Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)