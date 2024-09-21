Israeli Airstrikes on Different Areas in Gaza Kill 44 Civilians

Gaza, MINA – At least 44 civilians, including children and women, were killed and others were injured in Israeli occupation bombing that targeted several areas in the Gaza Strip since Friday morning, Wafa reports.

The Civil Defense reported that 44 citizens were killed in Israeli airstrikes that targeted various areas of the Strip.

Two Palestinians were killed in two raids in the northern Gaza Strip governorate, one of which targeted a house belonging to the Abu Rabie family in Beit Lahia, and the second as a result of bombing a vehicle in the town of Beit Hanoun, which also resulted in the injury of several others.

In Gaza City, 18 civilians were killed in about six separate raids, the first of which targeted a house belonging to the Sheikh family in the Daraj neighborhood, which resulted in the killing of six people, including two women.

Meanwhile, six others were killed, including three children and two women, in a bombing that targeted a house belonging to the Abu al-Hatal family in the center of the city.

One civilians was also killed as a result of the occupation bombing a group of citizens in al-Shaaf Street, and a citizen was killed in a bombing of a house belonging to the al-Zard family, and a third in a bombing in the vicinity of al-Hurriya School in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood.

In the vicinity of Al-Abbas Junction, west of Gaza City, three citizens were killed when the occupation bombed a bus carrying displaced people.

In the central governorate, 10 civilians were killed in two raids, the first targeted a chalet housing displaced people, resulting in the killing of nine civilians, including three children and fourwomen, while the second raid targeted a residential apartment west of the new market in Al-Nuseirat camp, resulting in the killing of a citizen and the injury of others.

In the city of Rafah, south of the Strip, 14 citizens were killed in two raids, the first targeted a house belonging to the Dhahir family, resulting in the killing of 13, including children and women, while the second targeted a motorcycle in the Khirbet Al-Adas area, resulting in the killing of a citizen and the injury of others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)