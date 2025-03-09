SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Aggression in Tulkarem Enters 42 Day

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli soldiers aim towards Palestinian youths during clashes in the West Bank town of Hebron.

Tulkarem, MINA – The Israeli occupation army’s violent and destructive operations in the northern West Bank entered day 42 in Tulkarem City and its refugee camp and day 29 in Nur Shams refugee camp on Sunday, Palinfo reported.

Since they started, these operations have been marked by almost daily arrests, raids on homes, destruction of public and private property, and forced displacement of citizens.

According to local media sources, the Israeli army dispatched more reinforcements to Tulkarem City, Dhanabah suburb, and the refugee camps of Tulkarem and Nur Shams during the past hours.

Last night, a large number of Israeli soldiers spread in the streets and neighborhoods of Dhanabah suburb and intercepted cars for security checks.

Also Read: Ben-Gvir Introduces Bill to Annul Oslo Accords, other Agreements

Local sources reported that Israeli soldiers kidnaped three citizens and assaulted many others in the Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps.

The sources added that Israeli soldiers stopped and searched a Red Cross ambulance in Dhanabah suburb and prevented it from reaching a neighborhood to evacuate a patient to hospital.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to intercept cars and citizens at a checkpoint in Nablus street between the refugee camps of Tulkarem and Nur Shams, where they already turned a number of homes into military barracks after displacing their residents.

Amid massive destruction to roads, infrastructure and homes, the IOF continues to carry out daily raids on homes and to use others as military posts in the refugee camps of Tulkarem and Nur Shams.[]

Also Read: Palestinian Female Prisoners Subjected to Systematic Crimes in Israeli Prisons

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

