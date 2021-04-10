Israel to Expand Jewish Settlements Outside Green Zone in Al-Quds

Al-Quds City, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Authority City Government Planning and Development Agency in the City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) recently discussed plans to expand the development of Jewish settlements in areas “outside the green zone”, specifically Harhoma in the Jabal Abu Ghanim, area between Al-Quds and Bethlehem.

According to the Israeli Haaretz website, the occupation authorities plan to approve the construction of 540 new settlement units in the area between Harhoma and Givat Hamatos.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, there will be construction of another village consisting of more than 2,000 residential units following in Givat Hamatos, PIP reported on Friday.

The construction of residential units in the two regions will actually isolate the village between Shafafa from the entire Palestinian territory.

In his vision, Al-Quds will be divided into two in the future according to the agreement with Palestine. This plan is an initial development outside the green zone during the time of United States President Joe Biden.

Under President Barack Obama, Israel was forced to freeze development in the region. Biden was then vice president and was instrumental in pressuring Israel to stop settlement construction in 2010 which resulted in a sharp diplomatic crisis after the Israeli Planning Service in Al-Quds planned the construction of new settlements during Biden’s visit to Israel.

Development in Harhoma is particularly sensitive for the United States government and the international community. Because the settlement was built on the area after the Oslo agreement. When Trump came to power, the freeze was withdrawn.

In response, the left-leaning Peace Now Peace Movement stated that the Israeli regional government in the City of Al-Quds is the holder of the central Israeli government. They continue to carry out evictions and try to undermine the peace agreement.

Development is dangerous and violates the green zone. Biden assessed that Israel has no interest in peace and this will create conflict. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)