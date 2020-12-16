Israel Tear Down Walls of Muslim Cemeteries in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli soldiers and officials came to an Islamic cemetery in the holy city of Jerusalem to destroy walls and stairs at the site.

“With bulldozers, Israeli soldiers and officials destroyed the walls and stairs in the northern part of the Al-Yusufiye Cemetery to create a garden in the area,” Ahmed Al-Dajani, Executive Director of the Muslim Tombs Protection Commission, told Anadolu Agency.

Al-Dajani called on the Israeli authorities to stop their attacks on Muslim places in the region.

He emphasized that this cemetery is part of an Islamic cemetery and part of the Islamic waqf in the holy city.

Ten days ago, a team of workers from the Israeli municipal authorities came to the cemetery and destroyed the stairs inside.

But they stopped the action after Palestinians gathered to protest Israel’s actions.

No statement has yet been issued from the Israeli municipal government regarding the incident.

The Al-Yusufiye Cemetery, located next to the walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City, is one of the oldest Muslim graves in Israeli-occupied Palestine.

International law considers the West Bank and East Jerusalem to be Palestinian territory and any Israeli aggression in these areas is considered a violation of those laws. (T/RE1)

