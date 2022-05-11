Israel Shoots Dead Senior A Journalist of Al-Jazeera

Jenin, MINA- Al-Jazeera senior journalist Syirin Abu Aqilah died from a gunshot wound to the head while covering a shootout between Islamic Jihad and Israeli forces in Jenin Province, Palestine on Wednesday.

She was injured in the head wearing a helmet and blue press vest

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that one Palestinian journalist Ali Samudi, who works for the Al-Quds newspaper, was also shot in the back in the incident.

Palestinian health officials confirmed that from the results of examinations by doctors and witnesses in the field, Shirin and Ali were shot by Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, Israeli military spokesman Ran Kochav said, during the fighting, journalists or civilians at the scene could be hit by gunfire. He said the Israeli military would investigate the deaths of Shirin and Ali who were shot.

Al-Jazeera media based in Doha Qatar called on the international community to condemn and hold Israel accountable for deliberately targeting Shirin.

Shirin is the first generation of Al-Jazeera journalists, she was born in Jerusalem in 1971 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media from Yarmuk University, Jordan.

Shirin has always felt that she was being targeted by Israel. Her coverage was most memorable when he photographed the conditions of Palestinian prisoners in prison in the city of Ashkelon (Asqalan in Arabic), southern Israel.

Since the attack on Al-Aqsa during the month of Ramadan, Israel has increasingly stepped up military operations in Jenin and throughout the West Bank. (T/RE1)

