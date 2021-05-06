Israel Seeks to Evict Palestinians from the West Bank

Yerusalem, MINA – Israel destroyed the homes of Palestinians residing in the occupied West Bank.

Hanna Issa, secretary general of the Islamic-Christian Organization for the Victory of Jerusalem and the Holy Places, said Israel’s goal of destroying homes is to reduce the Palestinian presence and vacate the lands of its original inhabitants.

“The Israeli government has demolished Palestinian homes at a higher rate in recent years, for security reasons and in the absence of legal building permits,” Issa said, reported by Middle East Monitor, Thursday.

Issa noted that Israel plans to Judaise the holy city. She added that such dismantling is prohibited under Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

“Demolition of houses is a violation of the right to adequate housing under international law. The occupation authorities are, in stark contrast, very tolerant of violations of building regulations by settlers in squatter settlements,” said Issa.

Issa said the Israeli has not taken concrete steps to evacuate the settlers from the Palestinian territories.

“On the contrary, it encourages them to seize more Palestinian land,” she said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)