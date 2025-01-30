Israel Receives List of Hostages to be Released Next

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Zionist entity of Israel stated that it has received a list of hostages to be released by the Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza on Thursday under the terms of a ceasefire agreement.

“Israel has received the list of prisoners” scheduled for release on Thursday, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to the Israel Defense Forces Radio, five Thai nationals and three Israeli citizens, including Arbel Yehud, will be released.

Israel has used Yehud’s case to justify the delay in allowing Palestinian refugees to return to their areas in northern Gaza.

No information has been provided regarding the number of Palestinian detainees to be released in exchange. []

