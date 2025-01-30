SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Receives List of Hostages to be Released Next

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Zionist entity of Israel stated that it has received a list of hostages to be released by the Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza on Thursday under the terms of a ceasefire agreement.

“Israel has received the list of prisoners” scheduled for release on Thursday, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to the Israel Defense Forces Radio, five Thai nationals and three Israeli citizens, including Arbel Yehud, will be released.

Israel has used Yehud’s case to justify the delay in allowing Palestinian refugees to return to their areas in northern Gaza.

Also Read: Over 423,000 People Cross from Southern to North Gaza: UN

No information has been provided regarding the number of Palestinian detainees to be released in exchange. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish a Mosque in Jenin Refugee Camp

Tagceasefire agreement Israeli Hostages

