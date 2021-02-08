Israel Orders Halt on Construction of Seven Houses Near Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation army ordered on Sunday a halt on the construction of seven houses for Palestinian households in the village of Sarra, to the west of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources, WAFA reported.

A field director in the Colonization and Settlement Resistance Commission Morad Shtewi, told WAFA that an Israeli military force raided the village and ordered a halt on all construction works, under the pretext that the houses were being built in an area that overlooks the nearby illegal settlement outpost of Havat Gilad.

The site where the construction is ordered to stop is located in an area classified as Area C, under full Israeli administrative and military control, where Israel rarely issues construction permits to Palestinians, forcing many people to build without permits in order to fulfill their housing demands.

Israel refuses to allow Palestinian development of any kind in Area C, which makes up over 60 percent of the total area of the occupied West Bank, and often demolishes what Palestinians build despite the Israeli ban.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)