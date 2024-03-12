Israel has Detained 7,555 Palestinians from the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said that the Israeli occupation forces have detained about 7,555 Palestinians from the West Bank since the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, WAFA reported.

The Commission and the PPS explained, in a press statement, that the data related to arrest cases includes those remained in Israeli custody, and those who were later released.

They added that the occupation forces continue to implement systematic arrest campaigns, as one of the most prominent established policies that escalated in an unprecedented manner after October 7, not only in terms of the level of the number of detainees, but also in terms of the level of crimes they committed.

Since yesterday evening until this morning, the occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign that targeted at least 25 West Bank citizens, including former prisoners.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)