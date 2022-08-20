Israel Forces Shot Dead A Palestinian Man after Morning Prayers in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – A Palestinian man was shot dead by occupying Israeli forces in the northern West Bank after leaving morning prayers at a mosque.

As quoted from The New Arab on Saturday, Salah Sawafta, 58, was shot in the head in the city of Tubas on Friday morning, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

He was treated by the emergency services before being taken to hospital where his condition was described as serious.

Hours later, the Palestinian Health Ministry pronounced him dead.

The mayor of Tubas, Hossam Daraghmeh, said Sawafta had been leaving dawn prayers when he was shot.

“He left the mosque and was heading to his house wearing a prayer robe. There was a malicious soldier stationed in a building near the municipality who shot him in the head,” he said.

“This man did not have a stone or anything in his hand,” he said.

Israeli soldiers also shot a young man with a live round bullet in the thigh in Tubas.

Meanwhile, Palestinians were detained during widespread raids across the occupied West Bank throughout Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Five Palestinians, including a university student, were arrested in Tubas, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)