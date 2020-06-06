Israel Extends Ban on Shaykh Sabri Entry to Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police on Thursday extended an order banning Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, President of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for four months.

Shaykh Sabri, 81, said in a statement, the occupation forces stormed his house and gave orders that prevented him from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for four months, MEMO reported.

He added that this is part of an illegal Israeli policy aimed at targeting Muslim holy sites and contrary to Tel Aviv’s claim that they are a democratic country.

“We will stay with Al-Aqsa, and we will defend Al-Aqsa,” he stressed.

Israeli police have accused Sheikh Sabri of “inciting” because of his position aimed at preserving the Islamic identity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Responding to the ban, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of violating the right of Muslims to freedom of worship.

In a written statement the ministry said, all Israeli occupation authorities’ actions against Jerusalem and its holy sites were illegal, rejected, and exposed the falsity of Israel’s claim that Israel respects Muslim freedom of worship. (T/R7/RE1)

