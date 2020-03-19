Israel Closes West Bank and Limits Palestinian Workers

West Bank, MINA – Israel closed the area which managed by Palestine in West Bank on Wednesday (18/3), to limit the spread corona virus, after coordinating with the Palestinian Authority, an official Said .

“Starting today there will be closure in the West Bank is closed,” Yotam Shefer said, Head of International Department, COGAT, the Israeli Military Organization responsible to civil affairs in the West Bank and Gaza Street.

He told reporters that a decision had been made after coordinating with the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah.

Shefer said, the Border with Gaza Strip had been closed in recent day, Times of Israel reported.

While, the Palestine Authority announced on last Tuesday, as 70.000 Palestinians in the West Bank with permission to work in Israel, noe have three days to enter permanently, for the next one to two months, or remain in the West Bank.

Shefer add, Palestinians who work in the Israeli settlements in the West Bank will still be allowed to cross every day.

Israel has imposed strict restrictions on its citizens to slow the spread of the corona virus.

People have been ordered to stay at home except to go to buy food or medicine, seek medical care or travel to work where no more than 10 people are present.

So far, 427 Israelis and 44 Palestinians have been infected, but no deaths have been recorded. (T/R7/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)