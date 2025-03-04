Israel Attacks Ambulance Carrying Wounded Palestinian in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – Israeli tanks opened fire on an ambulance carrying Palestinian patients who were to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip to receive medical treatment abroad, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, Anadolu Agency reported, the society said that the ambulance came under Israeli attack near the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza while the patients were being transported in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO). It added that the ambulance was still waiting for permission to continue its journey.

Nearly 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and more than 111,000 others injured in Israel’s brutal war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught that has devastated the enclave was halted under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that came into effect on January 19.

Despite the ceasefire, local authorities in Gaza have reported near-daily violations of the ceasefire by the Israeli army.

The first group of Palestinian patients and wounded left Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt on February 1 under the terms of the ceasefire agreement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

