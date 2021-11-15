Indonesia’s State-Owned Assets Increases to IDR 11,098 Trillion

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government recorded the value of state property (BMN) or state assets increased by IDR 6,585 trillion to IDR 11,098 trillion in 2020. As for this realization, there was an increase of IDR 4,397 trillion.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said the assets obtained by the state from state money, which was used not only to carry out the duties of ministries/state institutions but also to provide benefits to the people.

“The number of BMN increased by IDR 6,585 trillion, bringing the total state assets to IDR 11 thousand trillion more. There was an increase in the value of state assets of more than IDR 4,000 trillion. The whole process of procuring state-owned goods is to maintain public trust, because it uses public money to procure state-owned goods,” he said during a virtual State Wealth Appreciation event on Monday.

Sri Mulyani revealed that in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, many state-owned goods were then used to create a response faced by the community, for example the Hajj Dormitory became a place of isolation.

“So we opened various state facilities for self-isolation and even built emergency hospitals including Hajj lodges which were converted into emergency hospitals,” he said.

In addition, according to him, the treatment of a nation and state in managing assets shows the character and civilization of the nation. The government every year seeks to raise awareness of all ministries and agencies managing state property.

Because this, according to Sri Mulyani, is the government’s effort to build the nation’s character and civilization. “We understand that state property doesn’t just come suddenly. We obtain state-owned goods through a state financial process that requires various sacrifices and hard efforts to be able to get them,” he said.

In the future, Sri Mulyani hopes that Ministries/Institutions (K/L) and local governments will increase the use of state property for the benefit of society and the economy, including utilization during the pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)