Indonesia’s Solterra Apartments Offers A “New Normal” Unit Concept in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the construction process of the Vasaka Solterra Apartment, located in the Pejaten area, South Jakarta, continues to progress as a form of commitment by the developer to build consumer trust.

It was marked by the implementation of the topping off ceremony for the Solterra Residences tower of Vasaka Solterra Apartments which was held on Saturday. This indicates that the work progress of the Vasaka Solterra Apartment is in accordance with the planned timeline.

President Director of PT Waskita FIM Perkasa Realti, Ignatius Joko Herwanto, said that the timeliness of the Vasaka Solterra Apartments was inseparable from the sales side which had managed to sell almost 100 percent of the sold out tower Solterra residences.

“Therefore, PT. Waskita Fim Perkasa Realti is highly committed to delivering the unit on time, “he said.

Ignatius emphasized that, along with the topping off tower Solterra Residences, PT. Waskita FIM Perkasa Realti will also release a “Mock up Unit New Normal Design” with the concept of Work, Living & Play in One Place.

“This new concept is offered so that residents in their current conditions” just at home “can carry out all their daily activities in the apartment unit,” he said.

He explained that apart from being a place to live, apartment units were designed for work activities, hobby activities, and even hangouts with friends.

“By carrying out the design concept mentioned above, residents can maximize the space they have and make it easier for them to do activities in their unit. Due to the current situation of the Covid 19 pandemic, people are doing activities from home. So, the idea of ​​activity flexibility emerged. So, the unit can be used for various activities, “he said.

According to him, with the current pandemic conditions, residents need a different atmosphere so that they are not bored in the unit.

“So, we help if residents are required to work from their homes to be more comfortable and can be creative in the unit like working in an office or doing other hobby activities,” he said.

Realizing the situation and conditions during this pandemic, Ignatius explained, Vasaka Solterra changed his marketing strategy to Digital Campaign and several property portals as well as market places available on several platforms.

“Our goal is to simplify and change the pattern of transactions carried out by consumers, so that in a time like now it is not an obstacle for consumers to invest, it should be a very profitable opportunity,” he said.

In addition, in the series of Waskita Karya Realti's 6th anniversary, Vasaka Solterra offers attractive promos

